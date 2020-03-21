Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.33 Million Position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,748 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Amc Networks worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 1,858.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.39. Amc Networks Inc has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). Amc Networks had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 88.17%. The company had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Amc Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

