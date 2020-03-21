Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.42 Million in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,895 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 546.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Washington Federal by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $25.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Washington Federal Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $38.26.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

In other Washington Federal news, SVP Cory D. Stewart bought 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,631.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Tabbutt bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,039.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAFD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

