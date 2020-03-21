Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Lindsay as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Lindsay by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,101 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Lindsay by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lindsay by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $491,206.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $323,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sidoti raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

LNN opened at $88.50 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $111.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.11. The firm has a market cap of $979.04 million, a P/E ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.52%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

