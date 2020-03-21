Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $1.39 Million Position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of CNO Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNO. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,770,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,970 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 291.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,652,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,155,000 after buying an additional 1,230,122 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 768.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 468,509 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,483,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 92.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 116,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

CNO opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88. CNO Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.44%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

