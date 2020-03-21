Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $1.45 Million Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Olin as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,189,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 3,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 857,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 834,168 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,452,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 848.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 322,222 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 943,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 237,399 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.43 and a beta of 1.30. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Olin’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Olin from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Olin from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

