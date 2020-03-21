Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $1.45 Million Position in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,255 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,756,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 598.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 265,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $357,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,632,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $38,318.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,212.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMBF opened at $43.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

