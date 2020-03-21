Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $7.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $405.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

