Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of USANA Health Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,844,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of USNA opened at $47.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day moving average is $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.20. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $93.43.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 2,259 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $188,490.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,889.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Guest sold 7,596 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $615,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,570 shares of company stock worth $1,580,587. Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

USNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. USANA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.