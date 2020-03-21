Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.00

Griffin Mining Ltd (LON:GFM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.44), with a volume of 215217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.49).

Separately, Panmure Gordon dropped their price target on shares of Griffin Mining from GBX 96 ($1.26) to GBX 47 ($0.62) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $61.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 72.50.

In related news, insider Dal S. Brynelsen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($17,100.76).

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

