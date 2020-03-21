Halosource (LON:HAL) Getting Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Halosource (LON:HAL) have trended negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Halosource earned a coverage optimism score of -2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Halosource has a 1-year low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.25 ($0.02). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.95.

Get Halosource alerts:

About Halosource

HaloSource, Inc, a clean water technology company, develops and manufactures products for drinking water treatment solutions worldwide. It operates through Drinking Water segment. The company's technologies are based on proprietary polymer chemistries that can be applied to commonplace synthetic starting materials in a range of applications.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Halosource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halosource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.