Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

HCSG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.21.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $446.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 273.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

