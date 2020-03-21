Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst (LON:HSL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $470.00

Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst PLC (LON:HSL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 470 ($6.18) and last traded at GBX 497.50 ($6.54), with a volume of 676251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 519 ($6.83).

The firm has a market cap of $406.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 939.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 941.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.49%.

About Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst (LON:HSL)

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

