Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HESM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to an “e+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

HESM stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56. Hess Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $415.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess acquired 25,000 shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. J. Letwin acquired 10,000 shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,914.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. 21.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

