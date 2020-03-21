Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Trading 32.7% Higher

Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO)’s share price traded up 32.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.69, 805,903 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,369,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HEXO. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Hexo from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Hexo from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cormark downgraded shares of Hexo from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hexo from C$3.80 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Hexo from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.49.

Get Hexo alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market cap of $241.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.78.

In other news, Director Nathalie Bourque acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,727 shares in the company, valued at C$207,181.24.

About Hexo (TSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Hexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.