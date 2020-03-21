HTC Purenergy (CVE:HTC) Stock Price Down 40.9%

HTC Purenergy Inc (CVE:HTC)’s share price traded down 40.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 144,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 116% from the average session volume of 66,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.47.

HTC Purenergy Company Profile (CVE:HTC)

HTC Purenergy Inc develops, aggregates, and commercializes proprietary technologies relating to CO2 capture and CO2 solvent recovery in Canada. The company operates through two segments, HTC CO2 Systems and Maxx. It offers energy products and services for oil field drilling, completion, and production; operates custom fabrication, CNC, and conventional machine shops, as well as overhead, mobile crane, fertilizer/material handling, and paint shops; and manufactures, sells, and distributes products relating to oil and gas equipment supply and services.

