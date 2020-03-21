IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $732,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,108.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,360. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $130.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.88. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $278.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

