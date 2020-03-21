Impellam Group (LON:IPEL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $288.00

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 288 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.81), with a volume of 6653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.81).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 315.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 360.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45. The company has a market cap of $135.28 million and a P/E ratio of 19.27.

Impellam Group Company Profile (LON:IPEL)

Impellam Group Plc provides staffing, human capital management, and outsourced people-related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, mainland Europe, Australasia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Managed Services and Specialist Staffing. The company provides managed service programs and recruitment process outsourcing services; and specialist staffing services in the healthcare, social care, legal, engineering, catering, driving, office, industrial, science, clinical, education, finance and accountancy, sales, information technology, aviation, and cleaning sectors.

