IndigoVision Group (LON:IND) Sets New 1-Year High at $390.00

IndigoVision Group plc (LON:IND)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 390 ($5.13) and last traded at GBX 385 ($5.06), with a volume of 2407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.87).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 217.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 204.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The company has a market cap of $28.25 million and a P/E ratio of 17.11.

About IndigoVision Group (LON:IND)

IndigoVision Group plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of networked video security systems. Its IP video security systems allow full motion video to be transmitted with digital quality and security using local or wide area networks, wireless links, or the Internet. The company provides control center security management software, IP video walls, surveillance keyboards, integration modules, mobile centers, cameras and encoders, network video recorders, and body worn cameras.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for IndigoVision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndigoVision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.