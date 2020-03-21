Insider Buying: WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) CEO Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) CEO Stuart D. Aronson bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $72,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. WhiteHorse Finance Inc has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.62.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 45.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.59%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2,894.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

