Insider Selling: Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Sells $149,385.00 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $149,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,592 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Veenendaal Frank Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $194,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $141.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.35 and its 200 day moving average is $147.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $85.90 and a 1 year high of $178.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $177.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 2,855.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

