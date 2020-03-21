Interfor (TSE:IFP) Shares Up 23.2%

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) shot up 23.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.42 and last traded at C$6.21, 534,853 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 348,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFP. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$19.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.48 million and a P/E ratio of -3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$456.82 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interfor Corp will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Interfor (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

