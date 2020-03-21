International Montoro Resources (CVE:IMT) Trading 25% Higher

International Montoro Resources Inc (CVE:IMT) traded up 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 125,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 107,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of $1.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

International Montoro Resources Company Profile (CVE:IMT)

International Montoro Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, titanium, chromium, uranium, PGE, and rare earth elements. The company focuses on its 100% owned Serpent River property comprising 10 mineral claims covering an area of 1,840 hectares located in the Elliot Lake, Northern Ontario; and the Duhamel property that consists of 32 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,300 hectares.

