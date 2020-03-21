International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.89

Shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 254081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on INSW shares. ValuEngine raised International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $556.03 million, a P/E ratio of -435.75 and a beta of 0.57.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $124.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.35 million. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,874 shares in the company, valued at $711,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,518 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at $1,046,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at $3,655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

