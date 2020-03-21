Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3,786.00

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,786 ($49.80) and last traded at GBX 4,164 ($54.78), with a volume of 841219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,296 ($56.51).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,276.67 ($69.41).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,443.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,495.17. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.94) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

Intertek Group Company Profile (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.