iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $159.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day moving average of $142.71. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.11 and a one year high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

