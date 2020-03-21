Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Trading Down 16.7%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) shares traded down 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, 166,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 613,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$0.25 price target on shares of Jaguar Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $60.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19.

About Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.