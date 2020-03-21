Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $402.59 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552,910 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $402,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 17.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 292,177 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,621,000 after acquiring an additional 24,538 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 355,640 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 351,305 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 59,503 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

Shares of MSFT opened at $137.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,044.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

