Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BGS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

NYSE BGS opened at $17.61 on Thursday. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $470.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

In related news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $231,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,844.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 7,497.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in B&G Foods by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 30.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 26,866 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 68,918 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

