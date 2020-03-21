Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Conagra Brands Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Conagra Brands in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

Shares of CAG opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

