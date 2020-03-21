Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NTUS stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $659.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $131.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.