Jefferies Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 20,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HXL opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

