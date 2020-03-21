Jefferies Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,308 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,373,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,248,000 after purchasing an additional 367,593 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $56.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.76. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

