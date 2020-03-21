Jefferies Group LLC Has $331,000 Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Forward Air by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 80.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Forward Air by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $43.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average is $65.19. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.28 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

