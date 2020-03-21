Jefferies Group LLC Invests $333,000 in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CABO. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 262.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 1,056.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 978.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cable One by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,270.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,612.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,478.11. Cable One Inc has a fifty-two week low of $937.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,830.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,805.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Cable One from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,606.67.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,599.70, for a total transaction of $299,143.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,575.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total value of $1,277,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,584 shares of company stock worth $7,114,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

