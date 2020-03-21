Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $916,035.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mcphee sold 1,716 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $69,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,701 shares of company stock worth $766,834. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLHR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Herman Miller has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

MLHR stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $665.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.45 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

