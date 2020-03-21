Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,022 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SM. Stephens cut SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,604.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at $248,320.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $228,175. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SM opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. SM Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $140.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.07.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy Co will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

