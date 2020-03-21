Jefferies Group LLC Sells 14,739 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,739 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,588,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,292,000 after purchasing an additional 318,992 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 302,559 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 457,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 195,832 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,435,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 143,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $2,581,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.76. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PDM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

