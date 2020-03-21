Jefferies Group LLC Sells 15,618 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,618 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST stock opened at $130.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.68. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.05 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.04.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.