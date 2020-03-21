Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) PT Set at €14.50 by Warburg Research

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) received a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JUN3. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jungheinrich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.05 ($25.63).

JUN3 opened at €10.93 ($12.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $524.64 million and a P/E ratio of 6.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €17.94 and a 200 day moving average of €20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Jungheinrich has a fifty-two week low of €11.70 ($13.60) and a fifty-two week high of €32.32 ($37.58).

Jungheinrich Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

