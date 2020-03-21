Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) PT Set at €18.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) has been assigned a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JUN3. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jungheinrich has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.05 ($25.63).

Shares of ETR:JUN3 opened at €10.93 ($12.71) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €17.94 and a 200 day moving average of €20.84. The company has a market cap of $524.64 million and a PE ratio of 6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74. Jungheinrich has a 12-month low of €11.70 ($13.60) and a 12-month high of €32.32 ($37.58).

Jungheinrich Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

