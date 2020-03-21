Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at TD Securities

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KEL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.60.

KEL stock opened at C$0.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.15 million and a PE ratio of 14.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$0.67 and a 1 year high of C$6.14.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

