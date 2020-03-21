Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$20.50 at Raymond James

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.89.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

KMP.UN stock opened at C$17.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.06. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$14.92 and a 1-year high of C$23.37.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.