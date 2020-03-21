Krones (ETR:KRN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $42.10

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €42.10 ($48.95) and last traded at €42.70 ($49.65), with a volume of 46387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €46.20 ($53.72).

Several brokerages have commented on KRN. Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Krones presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.99 ($79.06).

Get Krones alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €60.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.22.

Krones Company Profile (ETR:KRN)

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.