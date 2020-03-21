Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $586.00

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 586 ($7.71) and last traded at GBX 607.20 ($7.99), with a volume of 4527666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 622 ($8.18).

LAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Land Securities Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 957 ($12.59) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 882 ($11.60).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 868.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 903.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a PE ratio of -14.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.11%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Robert Noel sold 113,127 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.71), for a total value of £1,092,806.82 ($1,437,525.41).

Land Securities Group Company Profile (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.