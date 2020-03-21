Latash Investments LLC Buys Shares of 6,000 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.8% of Latash Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,592,882,000 after purchasing an additional 429,310 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,656,477,000 after purchasing an additional 279,674 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,295,460 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,619,894,000 after purchasing an additional 965,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,323,786,000 after purchasing an additional 267,643 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $115.52 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.81. The stock has a market cap of $1,044.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura upped their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

