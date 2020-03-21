Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

LDOS stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.35. Leidos has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,058,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Leidos by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

