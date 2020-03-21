Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Linde by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in Linde by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Linde by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 67,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,095.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Insiders bought 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $151.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.85. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.41.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

