Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $820,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) to report sales of $820,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $830,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported sales of $930,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $3.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.33 million, with estimates ranging from $6.66 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

