Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.15

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 772884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

LTHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Livent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Get Livent alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $738.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.61 million. Livent had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Livent Corporation will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Livent by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,358,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,512 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 22,106.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,557,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537,220 shares in the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC boosted its position in Livent by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 3,917,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,206 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Livent by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,799,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,587,000 after purchasing an additional 954,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.