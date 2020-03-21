LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) & Sito Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITO) Head to Head Comparison

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) and Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWorld and Sito Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld -5.60% -52.10% -23.51% Sito Mobile -86.49% -851.23% -159.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveWorld and Sito Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $7.71 million 0.07 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Sito Mobile $39.75 million 0.08 -$17.07 million ($0.68) -0.19

LiveWorld has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sito Mobile.

Risk & Volatility

LiveWorld has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sito Mobile has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LiveWorld and Sito Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Sito Mobile 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sito Mobile has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,207.69%. Given Sito Mobile’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sito Mobile is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Sito Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Sito Mobile shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

LiveWorld Company Profile

LiveWorld, Inc. provides social media solutions for global brands. The company is involved in developing strategy, creating and publishing content, engaging customers, moderating content, managing crises, and gleaning insight from social media. It offers engagement services, including social architecture, audit, and competitive analysis; content programming plans and authoring; day-to-day online engagement and community management; social media crisis management; highlights and custom reporting; and strategy consulting services. The company also provides content moderation services, such as moderation plans and guidelines, moderator selection and training, hourly content moderation, moderation management, moderation program model, and highlights and custom reporting. In addition, it offers insight services comprising setup, customization, training, and support; management, tagging, and analysis; and listening and monitoring of the social Web. Further, it provides listening services that include brand monitoring, social Web listening, market research listening programs, customizable listening track offerings, human management and analysis, and real-time monitoring or 30-day rear-view listening reports. Additionally, the company offers LiveEngage, a social content marketing suite that enables brand managers or customer support agents to directly respond to escalated content; LiveMod, a content moderation software enables human moderators to accept, reject, and escalate content in context; and LiveInsight software, an analytics and insights solution designed to engage and scale human review and analysis. It serves various industries, including retail, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, financial and travel services, healthcare, automotive, technology, and media and entertainment. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Sito Mobile Company Profile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms. The company also provides measurement and attribution products, including Real-time Verified Walk-In, a platform built in-house working in tandem with a data management platform and demand side platform; Location, Audience and Behavior Sciences reports that provide an analysis of a customer's audience, breaking down location, and purchase and demographic data against various control groups for selected targeted audiences in real time; and Purchase Science Reports, which offer transaction data to make marketing campaigns relevant and measurable. In addition, it offers Insights products, such as Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences, which explores the consumer journey and presents strategic knowledge assets and actionable insights for executives and strategic decision makers looking to understand and influence consumer behaviors. The company provides its services to brands, advertising agencies, out-of-home advertisers, media companies, and non-media companies through salesforce and account management teams. The company was formerly known as Single Touch Systems, Inc. and changed its name to SITO Mobile, Ltd. in September 2014. SITO Mobile, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.

